American Noah Lyles wins Olympic 100m gold in closest finish in modern history

Paris, France - World champion Noah Lyles roared to victory in 9.79sec to claim gold in a dramatic men's Olympic 100m final in Paris on Sunday.

US' Noah Lyles celebrates after winning the men's 100m final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on Sunday.

Lyles became the first American, male or female, to win the event since Justin Gatlin won in the 2004 Athens Games.



In a photo finish, Jamaica's Kishane Thompson claimed silver, just five-thousandths of a second off Lyles' pace.

Lyles' US teammate Fred Kerley took bronze in 9.81sec, just one-hundredth ahead of South African Akani Simbine, who timed 9.82sec.

Defending champion Marcell Jacobs of Italy was fifth in 9.85sec, Botswana's Letsile Tebogo sixth in 9.86sec, American Kenny Bednarek seventh in 9.88sec, and Jamaican Oblique Seville eighth in 9.91sec in an astonishing race.

Starting in lane seven, outside Seville and inside Tebogo, Lyles got off to an average start but was soon into his stride pattern.

Head tucked down through to the 40-metre mark, the American opened up, but the whole field pushed him all the way.

As Lyles dipped for the line with Thompson charging alongside him, the crowd erupted and a photo-finish was called before Lyles was confirmed as gold medallist.