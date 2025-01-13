"Defective" Paris Olympics medals to be replaced, says IOC

Paris, France - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said Monday that the "defective medals" from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris will be replaced with identical models.

Gold medallist US' Kate Douglass poses with her medal after the women's 200m breastsroke swimming event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, west of Paris, on August 1, 2024. © SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP

"The Paris 2024 Olympic Games Organising Committee is working closely with the Monnaie de Paris (the French state mint), the institution responsible for the manufacture and quality control of the medals, to assess any complaints about the medals and to understand the circumstances and cause of any damage," the IOC said.

"Defective medals will be systematically replaced by the Monnaie de Paris and engraved identically," it continued.

"The replacement process should begin in the coming weeks."

When contacted for comment, a spokesperson for the Monnaie de Paris refuted the term "defective" and said that the medals signaled by athletes as being "damaged" since the month of August have already been replaced.

"We have replaced all the damaged medals since August and we will continue to do so in the same professional manner as before," said the spokesperson, adding that replacements were "underway" and were being made "as requests come in."

According to French online media outlet La Lettre, "more than 100 defective medals have been returned by disgruntled athletes," who have seen their awards deteriorate.