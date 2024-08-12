Diver Tom Daley makes tearful announcement about Olympic future

London, UK - Tom Daley has announced his retirement from diving following the Olympic Games in Paris.

Tom Daley has announced his retirement from diving following the Olympic Games in Paris. © Richard Pelham / POOL / AFP

The 30-year-old athlete, who won gold at Tokyo in 2021, has called time on his career after securing his fifth Olympic medal in Paris this summer.

He revealed to British Vogue it was "the right time to call it a day" before he returned to the UK on Monday.

And Daley told the PA news agency at St Pancras:

"I'm incredibly proud for doing another cycle at an Olympic Games, and for me, it felt like a massive bonus because I took two years out of the sport after Tokyo, and I didn't know if I would get back into the team or qualify for a spot with Team GB.

"To come away with a medal in front of my family, it meant a lot to me."

Daley competed at five Games, making his bow at Beijing 2008 and winning one gold, a silver and three bronzes during his Olympic career.

His gold came in the 10-meter synchronized event alongside Matty Lee in Tokyo, and he was back to defend his title this summer after being convinced by his son Robbie to return to the sport.

Daley and 24-year-old partner Noah Williams claimed silver in the competition a fortnight ago, one of a record five medals won by British divers in Paris.