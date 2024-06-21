2028 Los Angeles Olympics organizers announce major shake-ups

Los Angeles, California - Organizers of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics announced a slew of venue and scheduling changes on Friday, which include switching athletics to the first week of the Games while other sports will be staged more than 1,300 miles away in Oklahoma City.

© IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

Traditionally held in the second week of the Olympics after the swimming competition, track, and field will now be staged in the opening week of the Games at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which hosted athletics events at both the 1932 and 1984 Olympics.

Swimming will take place in the second week of the Olympics and be held at the 70,000-capacity SoFi Stadium, the futuristic $5 billion home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers NFL teams.

Seating for around 38,000 spectators will be available for the swimming competition in a move that mirrors this week's US Olympic swimming trials in Indianapolis, which have taken place in a pool constructed at the home of the Indianapolis Colts.

The move to switch athletics to the opening week was welcomed by the sport's global governing body, with World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe hailing it as a "visionary" change.