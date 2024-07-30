Flame-free Olympic ring of fire becomes symbol of the Games

Paris, France - The Olympic cauldron tethered to a balloon in an iconic Paris park has become one of the hottest tickets at the 2024 Games with thousands flocking every day to see the 23 foot wide ring of environmentally friendly fire.

The flame, made up of clouds of mist lit by LED rays, has become a much-talked-about symbol of the Games since it was lit by French sporting icons Teddy Riner and Marie-Jose Perec at the opening ceremony. © Christophe DELATTRE / AFP

The cauldron flies into the Parisian sky at sunset each day under a nearly 100-foot balloon in the Jardin des Tuileries park.



Visitors now pack the park, with all available 10,000 daily slots to see the flame taken until the Games close on August 11.

Organizers have promised to add more slots.

"We're victims of our own success," they said online.

Paris's newest tourist attraction is free. Three hundred people are admitted to see the flame every quarter of an hour between 11:00 AM and 7:00 PM.

