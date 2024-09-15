France says adieu to Olympics with colorful Champs-Elysees parade

Paris, France - France bid a final and reluctant farewell to the Paris Olympics on Saturday with a parade on the Champs-Elysees followed by a concert featuring artists from the opening and closing ceremonies.

Smoke with the French national colors rises from the Arc de Triomphe monument as French Olympic and Paralympic athletes take part in a parade on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris. © ANDRE PAIN/Pool via REUTERS

The final event of an acclaimed summer of sport saw tens of thousands of fans gather on the French capital's most famous avenue to applaud and cheer the nation's new sporting heroes.



Around 70,000 people gathered for the parade featuring athletes, volunteers, and public sector workers, which was followed by a multi-artist concert on a spectacular stage around the Arc de Triomphe.

"Saying thanks, not just to the athletes but to everyone who made these games magic, I think it's fabulous," said France's most-decorated track athlete, Marie-Jose Perec, who lit the cauldron at the start of the Games on July 26.

"It's a beautiful way of saying goodbye because everything must come to an end, and tonight it will all be over," the visibly emotional 200m and 400m triple gold medalist told reporters as she arrived.

Parisians and the country at large threw themselves into the spirit of the Games once the sport began. They embraced new champions such as triple gold medal-winning swimmer Leon Marchand while finding fresh reasons to celebrate veterans such as judoka Teddy Riner who won his fourth Olympic title.

"Thank you, thank you, it's been incredible!" Riner shouted to the cheering crowd.