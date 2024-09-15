France says adieu to Olympics with colorful Champs-Elysees parade
Paris, France - France bid a final and reluctant farewell to the Paris Olympics on Saturday with a parade on the Champs-Elysees followed by a concert featuring artists from the opening and closing ceremonies.
The final event of an acclaimed summer of sport saw tens of thousands of fans gather on the French capital's most famous avenue to applaud and cheer the nation's new sporting heroes.
Around 70,000 people gathered for the parade featuring athletes, volunteers, and public sector workers, which was followed by a multi-artist concert on a spectacular stage around the Arc de Triomphe.
"Saying thanks, not just to the athletes but to everyone who made these games magic, I think it's fabulous," said France's most-decorated track athlete, Marie-Jose Perec, who lit the cauldron at the start of the Games on July 26.
"It's a beautiful way of saying goodbye because everything must come to an end, and tonight it will all be over," the visibly emotional 200m and 400m triple gold medalist told reporters as she arrived.
Parisians and the country at large threw themselves into the spirit of the Games once the sport began. They embraced new champions such as triple gold medal-winning swimmer Leon Marchand while finding fresh reasons to celebrate veterans such as judoka Teddy Riner who won his fourth Olympic title.
"Thank you, thank you, it's been incredible!" Riner shouted to the cheering crowd.
French athletes presented with high honors in final event
Riner, Marchand, and Rugby Sevens star Antoine Dupont were among more than 100 French medal winners who were awarded the Legion d'Honneur, France's highest civilian award, in a ceremony at the foot of the Arc de Triomphe led by French President Emmanuel Macron.
The French team finished the Olympics with a record medals haul of 64, including 16 golds, securing fifth place on the international table.
The Paralympic Games from August 28-September 8 were hailed as "the most spectacular ever" by the head of the International Paralympic Committee, Andrew Parsons.
Instead of making a speech, Macron recorded a poetic voiceover over images of the Olympics and Paralympics, saying it was "a summer that had already become part of French sporting legend."
Saturday night's concert featured singer Chris, formerly of Christine & the Queens, who performed at the Paralympics opening ceremony, as well as blind Malian duo Amadou & Mariam among others.
Cover photo: ANDRE PAIN/Pool via REUTERS