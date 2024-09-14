France to bid final farewell to Olympics with Champs-Elysees parade

Paris, France - France is to bid a final and reluctant farewell to the Paris Olympics on Saturday with a parade on the Champs-Elysees followed by a concert featuring artists from the opening and closing ceremonies.

Olympic rings and a French flag are suspended from the Eiffel Tower in Paris. © REUTERS

The final event of a highly acclaimed summer of sport has been organized at the behest of President Emmanuel Macron who is set to decorate many of France's medal winners with the country's top award, the Legion d'Honneur.



Around 4,000 police are expected on duty, with the security services facing one final test after winning almost unanimous praise for the way they kept the Games and their 12 million spectators safe.

Around 70,000 people have applied for free tickets for the parade of athletes, volunteers, and public sector workers on Saturday which will be followed by music on a stage that has been erected all around the Arc de Triomphe monument.

"We're delighted to be able to offer another great moment to celebrate the France team's athletes at a strategic location," chief organizer Tony Estanguet told reporters on Friday. "We are going to really try to finish this adventure in the most beautiful way."

The 46-year-old said he "still can't quite believe that it's over."