Paris Paralympics close after "historic summer" of athletic excellence

Paris, France - The Paris Paralympics closed on Sunday with chief Paris 2024 organizer Tony Estanguet saying the Games and the Olympics had created a "historic summer."

Delegations parade during the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Closing Ceremony at the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, in the outskirts of Paris, on Sunday. © DIMITAR DILKOFF / AFP

Speaking in the Stade de France in front of around 4,400 athletes from 168 Paralympic delegations, Estanguet said the closing ceremony marked the end of six weeks of Olympic and Paralympic fervor in the City of Light.



Estanguet said they would remain "etched in people's memories."

"This summer, France had a date with history, and the country showed up," he said.

"This summer when people talked to each other, this summer when France was happy," said the former Olympic canoeist, referring to how France had been left deeply divided by snap elections just weeks before the Olympics opened.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo passed the Paralympic flag to International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parsons, who gave it to Lost Angeles mayor Karen Bass. The summer Olympic and Paralympic Games will be next held in Los Angeles, California in 2028.

Broadway star Ali Stoker then sang the American national anthem before a film was shown of a band performing on a Californian beach as skateboarders and wheelchair athletes performed tricks.

Despite initial fears about ticket sales, the Paralympics took place in mainly full stadiums, benefiting from the feelgood factor of the highly successful Olympics which ended on August 11.

Parsons said the Paris Paralympics had shown that "change starts with sport."

The action in Paris, the organization, and the gender parity of the competitors had set new standards for the Paralympics, he said.

The closing ceremony included an hour-long set featuring 20 DJs introduced by French electronic music pioneer Jean-Michel Jarre, 76.