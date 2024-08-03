From ice baths to osteopaths: unproven medical therapies at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Paris, France - The Paris Olympics have been a showcase not only for athletic prowess but also for therapies such as ice baths and osteopathy which have little scientifically proven medical value, according to experts.

The Olympics have long been a fertile ground for questionable medical treatments, as athletes seek out every way possible to improve their performance and tamp down their pain.



"In sport, there is a lot of propaganda for all kinds of 'alternative medicine' – there is a lot of demand from athletes," French neurologist and pain specialist Didier Bouhassira said.

At the Rio Games eight years ago, "cupping" was the latest pseudoscientific fad.

Though praised at the time by athletes such as US Olympic swimming great Michael Phelps, there is little scientific evidence that applying heated cups to the skin has any more benefit than a placebo.

For this year's Games, ice has been all the rage.

Cryotherapy – which includes cold-water swimming, ice baths, and more advanced cooling chambers – is touted to help athletes recover after vigorous exercise.