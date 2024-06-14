International Olympic Committee proposes creation of E-sports Games

Paris, France - The executive board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will propose the creation of the Olympic E-sports Games to the IOC Session taking place during the Paris Olympics this summer.

Professional E-sport players compete on stage in an LFL Prixtel Day League of Legends e-sport competition at La Seine Musicale in Paris on July 21, 2022. © Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP

"The IOC is already in advanced discussions with a potential host, and an announcement can be expected very soon after the last formalities have been finalized," the body said after the executive board meeting on Friday.



The proposal will be voted on by IOC members during the IOC Session on July 22-24.

"With the creation of Olympic E-sports Games, the IOC is taking a major step forward and is keeping up with the pace of the digital revolution," said IOC president Thomas Bach, who has previously hinted at his opposition to the inclusion of e-sports in the Games program.

The IOC already launched the Olympic Virtual Series in 2021 and the Olympic E-sports Week in Singapore in June 2023.

At the time, the competition included 10 games with a sports background: baseball, archery, motorsports, cycling, chess, shooting, sailing, taekwondo, dancing, and tennis.