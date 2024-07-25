Kevin Durant addresses Joel Embiid's controversial age remarks ahead of Olympics

Lille, France - Kevin Durant on Thursday brushed off suggestions from teammate Joel Embiid that the advanced age of the USA's star-studded Olympic basketball squad could hinder their bid for a fifth consecutive gold medal in Paris.

Team USA's Kevin Durant shoots the ball during training ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. © REUTERS

Philadelphia 76ers star Embiid raised eyebrows recently after an interview with the New York Times in which he implied that the age of the US roster could make them vulnerable, citing the 39-year-old LeBron James as an example.



"You look at the talent that the US has, but there's equal talent on other teams," Embiid told the Times.

"And the talent that's on the US team, you also got to understand most of those guys are older. The LeBron now is not the LeBron that was a couple of years ago."

"So it's a big difference. Everybody would also tell you, and you can see for yourself, the athletic LeBron, dominant that he was a couple of years ago, is not the same that he is now. I think people get fooled by the names on paper. But those names have been built throughout their career, and now they're older. They're not what they used to be."

As well as James, several of the USA's main starters are already into their 30s, including Stephen Curry (36), Jrue Holiday (34), and Embiid himself (30).

Durant (35), who has not played in the USA's five pre-Olympic warm-up fixtures due to an injury, is adamant that age will not be an issue.

"We're all different as we get older, you know, but the thing about greatness is that you adjust and find ways to continue to be effective," Durant said when asked about Embiid's comments at a press conference in Paris on Thursday.

"And that's what LeBron has done. He's not running and jumping in the same way as he was when he was 25-26 years old – but he's still jumping pretty high, and running pretty fast," Durant continued. "Of course, we're older players and we've got to manage our bodies. But we figure out ways to be effective just as Joel has as he's gone through injuries and gone through his trials throughout the league as well as obstacles."

"You adjust and adapt, that's what makes you a great player, and you get up every day trying to figure out ways to affect the game and your teammates."