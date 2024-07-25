Olympic archery opens in Paris with first records of 2024 Games

Paris, France - The first competition at one of Paris' postcard Olympic venues opened on Thursday with the first records of the Games as Lim Si-hyeon topped women's archery qualifying at the Invalides.

South Korea's Lim Si-hyeon poses after the archery women's individual preliminary round during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. © PUNIT PARANJPE / AFP

In an event in which South Koreans have won nine of the last 10 Olympic golds, the records the 20-year-old Lim shot down as she scored 694 out of a maximum of 720 belonged to her compatriots.



She broke the world record of 692 set by Kang Chae-young in 2019 and shattered the Olympic mark of 680 set in Tokyo by An San.

"I was very nervous because it was my first Olympics, and I tried to enjoy the game as much as I could," Lim said.

Her closest challenger was, inevitably, a second South Korean, Nam Suh-yeon, with 688.

Yang Xiaolei of China was third on 673, 17 points behind Lim.

Casey Kaufhold of the United States, who won the test event on the same site last year and entered the Olympics the top-ranked woman, was on 672.

The qualifying rounds in archery are something of a phoney war as all 64 competitors still advance to the knockout stage.