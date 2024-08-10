Olympic breakdancer disqualified for sending message of support to Afghan women

Paris, France - Refugee team member Talash has been disqualified from the Olympic breakdancing competition after making a statement for women's rights in her native Afghanistan.

The 21-year-old removed her sweater during the opening battle against Dutch b-girl India on Friday to reveal a cape bearing the message "Free Afghan Women."



The World DanceSport Federation later said in a statement that Talash had been disqualified for "displaying a political slogan on her attire."

Talash had previously been eliminated in the pre-qualifier battle.

Athletes are prohibited from giving political messages at Olympic competitions, even though the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has somewhat eased restrictions ahead of the Tokyo Games.

Breakdancing, also known as breaking, made its Olympic debut on Friday.

Talash, whose real name is Manizha Talash, fled Afghanistan when the Taliban regained power in 2021. She said she had received death threats before leaving and now lives and trains in Madrid.

Talash stood no chance in the pre-qualifier battle as India advanced into the group stage at Place de la Concorde.

Rapper Snoop Dogg was a prominent spectator, with the gold medal going to Japan's Ami Yuasa, who defeated Dominika Banevič of Latvia on Friday.