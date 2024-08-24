Paralympic torch begins its journey in England ahead of Paris Games

Stoke Mandeville, UK - Four days before the Paris Paralympic Games begins, the Paralympic flame was lit on Saturday next to the English hospital where the idea for the competition was born.

Britain's Helene Raynsford and Gregor Ewan light the Olympic cauldron during the Paralympic torch-lighting ceremony at Stoke Mandeville in Aylesbury, central England. © JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

British Paralympic athletes Gregor Ewan and Helen Raynsford battled pouring rain to light the flame.

"It has been such an honor to be able to take part in this," said Raynsford, the first Paralympic champion in para-rowing when the sport debuted in Beijing in 2008.

Ewan has competed in wheelchair curling three times at the Winter Games.

The Paralympic movement dates back to 1948, when German neurologist Ludwig Guttmann organized sporting events for injured war veterans at Stoke Mandeville Hospital, northwest of London.

"He created a sporting and social movement that today has a profound impact globally, advancing the lives of millions of persons with disabilities," said Andrew Parsons, International Paralympic Committee president.

The flame was lit in a stadium not far from the hospital where Guttman worked.

This is the first time since 2012 and the London Games that the Paralympic flame has been lit in Stoke Mandeville.

"Behind this flame is a powerful message of peace... and other strong values," said Tony Estanguet, president of the Paris 2024 organizing committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, hailing Guttman's "vision."