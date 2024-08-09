Paris Olympics: American Rai Benjamin trumps Warholm for 400m hurdles gold

Paris, France - American Rai Benjamin outstripped Norwegian arch-rival Karsten Warholm to win Olympic 400m hurdles gold in Paris on Friday.

US' Rai Benjamin celebrates after winning the men's 400m hurdles final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on Friday. © BEN STANSALL / AFP

Benjamin timed 46.46 seconds as defending champion Warholm tied up badly towards the end of the race, claiming silver in 47.06sec.



Brazil's Alison Dos Santos took bronze, as he had done at the Covid-delayed Tokyo Games, in 47.26sec.

Warholm smashed the world record to claim gold in Tokyo, clocking a stunning 45.94 seconds to win ahead of Benjamin and Dos Santos.

But there was no repeat at a packed 69,000-capacity Stade de France.

Warholm had come into the Paris Games under pressure, having lost to both Dos Santos and Benjamin this season, at Diamond League meets in Oslo and Monaco respectively.

The Norwegian, a three-time world champion, bolted out of his blocks in lane seven in his typically aggressive manner.

Benjamin, winner of two world silvers and a bronze behind Warholm, was outside him in lane eight and the Norwegian was quickly a length ahead of the American.

But coming around the final bend into the home straight, Benjamin kept his rhythm and took the lead with three hurdles left to clear.