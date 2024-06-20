US Open champ Gauff headlines Paris Olympics US tennis team

Paris, France - US Open champion Coco Gauff will lead the US tennis team at the Paris Olympics three years after she missed the Tokyo Games because of a bout of Covid-19.

US Open champion Coco Gauff will lead the US tennis team at the Paris Olympics three years after she missed the Tokyo Games because of a bout of Covid-19. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

World number two Gauff will be joined by fifth-ranked Jessica Pegula, Danielle Collins, and Emma Navarro in women's singles, the US Tennis Association announced on Thursday.

World No. 12 Taylor Fritz headlines the men's singles squad that also includes Tommy Paul, Christopher Eubanks, and Marcos Giron.

Olympic tennis starts on July 27 at Roland Garros, where Gauff fell to world number one and eventual champion Iga Swiatek in the French Open semi-finals this month.

Gauff, who was runner-up to Swiatek in the 2022 French Open, also reached the semi-finals at the Australian Open this year.

The 20-year-old will be a contender in women's doubles as well, teaming with Pegula on the same Roland Garros courts where they claimed the French Open doubles crown – their fifth doubles title as a team.

Gauff had been slated for a Tokyo Games appearance at the age of 17 but tested positive for Covid days before the Olympics started to miss out on "a dream come true."