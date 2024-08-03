Paris Olympics: Noah Lyles advances into 100m semi-finals

Paris, France - Team USA sprint star Noah Lyles and defending Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs of Italy safely negotiated their 100m heats at the Paris Games on Saturday to move into the semi-finals of the blue riband event along with a host of top rivals.

Noah Lyles of Team USA is pictured after finishing second place in heat 3, advancing to the 100m semis at the Paris Olympics. © REUTERS

Lyles, who won treble sprint gold at last year's world championships in Budapest, made a labored start in the third heat won by British champion Louie Hinchliffe in 9.98 seconds.



Lyles, at one point fourth in the running after a slow exit from the blocks, finally came through in second in 10.04sec.

"It felt great, but the job's not done," said Hinchliffe, coached by US track and field legend Carl Lewis.

"I'm not going to get too far ahead of myself. Drive out hard, push, stay relaxed and just trust my race. I don't really think too much about the time, I'm just trying to execute my race."

Jacobs, who shocked the field to win Olympic gold in Tokyo in 2021, also progressed to Sunday's semi-finals, with the final scheduled later the same session at the Stade de France.

The Italian clocked 10.05sec, made to work hard in the final 20 meters to finish second in a close heat behind Kayinsola Ajayi of Nigeria.