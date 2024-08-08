Paris Olympics: Noah Lyles says he believes his Olympics are over after Covid diagnosis

Paris, France - Olympic 100-meter champion Noah Lyles said on Thursday that his Paris Games were likely over after he tested positive for Covid.

US' Noah Lyles reacts after competing in the men's 200m final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on Thursday. © JEWEL SAMAD / AFP

"I believe this will be the end of my 2024 Olympics," Lyles posted on Instagram after revealing a test on Tuesday had shown he had caught the disease.



Lyles revealed he tested positive two days before finishing third to take bronze in Thursday's 200m final.

Lyles, who had been bidding to complete a 100m-200m double in Paris, was taken off the track in a wheelchair following the race, which was won by Botswana's Letsile Tebogo.

The 27-year-old Lyles, who has suffered from asthma in the past, had been seen wearing a surgical mask shortly before Thursday's 200m final.

However, there had been no sign of illness when the American was introduced to the crowd before the race, bounding onto the track and gesticulating with his arms to pump up the crowd.

In an interview with NBC, Lyles said, "I woke up early, about 5:00 AM on Tuesday morning and I was feeling really horrible."

He continued, saying, "I knew it was more than just being sore from the 100 (meters). We woke up the doctors and we tested and unfortunately, it came up that I was positive for Covid."



Lyles later told reporters that his illness "definitely affected my performance," adding that he was "more proud of myself than anything" and that earning the bronze medal with Covid was still an achievement.

"We tried to keep this as close to the chest. Only people who knew were the medical staff, my coach, my mom, my family. We didn't want everybody to go into a panic," he said.

"We wanted them to be able to compete. And you don't really want to tell your competitors you're sick. Why would you give an edge over you?"