Paris Olympics: Rafael Nadal advances to face Djokovic in second-round showdown

Paris, France - Rafael Nadal set up a blockbuster showdown with Novak Djokovic at the Paris Olympics as the Spaniard battled to victory over Marton Fucsovics in the first round on Sunday.

Rafael Nadal (r.) set up a blockbuster showdown with Novak Djokovic at the Paris Olympics as the Spaniard battled to victory on Sunday. © Collage: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP & Miguel MEDINA / AFP

Nadal had left his participation in the singles in doubt until the last minute because of a thigh injury and was made to work hard for his 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 victory.

The 38-year-old tennis star looked to be cruising after racing through the first set on Court Philippe Chatrier, the site of his 14 French Open titles, before Fucsovics dug his heels in.

The Hungarian world number 83 raised his level after a poor start and forced Nadal to a third set.

Fucsovics held three break points for a 3-1 lead in the decider, but Nadal withstood the threat, breaking in the following game to wrest the momentum back.

A gritty hold of serve edged Nadal closer to victory, with the 22-time Grand Slam champion eventually seeing off a dogged Fucsovics after two hours and 30 minutes.