Does Rafael Nadal's French Open exit mark the end of an era?

Paris, France - From Australia, China, and the US, Rafael Nadal fans descended on a chilly and damp Roland Garros on Monday, hoping to inspire their tennis "superhero" to victory at the French Open.

Spain's Rafael Nadal waves to the crowd as he leaves the court after losing his first round match against Germany's Alexander Zverev at the 2024 French Open. © REUTERS

In the end, however, many were reduced to tears as the 14-time champion slumped to a straight-sets defeat to Alexander Zverev in the first round, likely signaling the end of the 38-year-old's Grand Slam adventure in Paris.



"Personally, I'm very sad, he's Rafa, a legend," Mateo Castro, a 41-year-old French fan, told AFP with tears in his eyes. "It's hard to see him go."

Michael Lundell, another Nadal fan who had traveled from Genoa to Paris to watch the match, was also in tears.

"I was crying, because I don't think there has ever been another role model like him before in sports," said the 43-year-old.

"It was a great match, I saw Rafael Nadal with an exceptional level again," said Gregory Dubus, a 50-year-old French fan.

"I've been following Nadal since 2005, his first victory here at Roland Garros, and to see him here, maybe in his last match was exciting."

Like many fans at Roland Garros on Monday, there was a feeling that they were witnessing the end of an era.

"A player like Rafa, you never want him to retire, he's a humble player, with an exceptional attitude on the court and in life, nobody wants him to stop," added Dubus.