Rafael Nadal returns to training after Olympics injury scare

Paris, France - Rafael Nadal returned to training at Roland Garros on Friday after an injury scare had put his participation at the Paris Olympics in doubt.

The 14-time French Open champion practiced with Carlos Alcaraz, with whom he is scheduled to compete alongside for Spain in the men's doubles first round on Saturday.

The 38-year-old wore a bandage on his right leg after suffering a thigh injury on Wednesday and skipping training the following day.

His coach, Carlos Moya, had said Nadal was fighting to be fit in time.

"Don't force it at the moment and give him time to see if he recovers well," Moya had told Spanish radio on Thursday.

"We'll see what condition he's in tomorrow and Saturday."

Nadal and Alcaraz – the reigning French Open and Wimbledon champion – will take on Argentina's Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni in their opening doubles match.

Nadal is then scheduled to face Hungarian Marton Fucsovics in the singles on Sunday, with a possible second-round meeting against old rival Novak Djokovic up for grabs.