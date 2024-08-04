Paris Olympics: Team USA breaks world record to win 4x100m mixed medley gold

Paris, France - Ryan Murphy said Team USA was not targeting the 4x100m mixed medley relay world record in the Olympic final, but always knew they had the potential to do something special on Saturday.

From l. to r.: Ryan Murphy, Torri Huske, Gretchen Walsh, and Nic Fink of USA pose with their medals after winning gold in the Paris Olympics 4x100m mixed medley final. © REUTERS

Their team of Murphy, Nic Fink, Gretchen Walsh, and Torri Huske touched in 3min 37.43sec to narrowly better the mark set by Britain at the Tokyo Games, when the event was first added to the Olympic program.



China, led by Zhang Yufei, took silver in 3:37.55 with Australia filling the podium in 3:38.76.

It is only the second world record in the pool in Paris after China's Pan Zhanle smashed the men's 100m freestyle best.

"We didn't talk about the world record," said Murphy, who gave the USA a strong start in the opening backstroke leg.

"I think we know the potential of everyone on this relay, and luckily tonight, everyone swam to their potential and we got the world record and got the win."