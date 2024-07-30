Paris Olympics: Team USA makes it to women's rugby sevens semis for first time
Paris, France - Team USA will play defending champions New Zealand in the semi-finals of the Olympic women's sevens, but French hopes of double rugby gold were dashed after defeat by Canada at the Stade de France on Monday.
Another partisan, near sell-out crowd of 66,000 roared on the France team in their mission to emulate Antoine Dupont and the men's team in claiming gold.
But there was disappointment as the Canadians ran out 19-14 winners to set up a semi-final against Australia.
The Australians outclassed Ireland 40-7 in their quarter, Maddison Levi scoring a hat-trick to set a new women's record of 11 tries scored at an Olympics, beating Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's previous best of 10 at the 2016 Rio Games.
"It sounds pretty good, I guess gold medalist would be a little bit better!" said Levi.
"I wouldn't be getting these accolades if it wasn't for the team inside me. They put me into good spaces to best utilize my skills. But obviously, defense wins games and that's what's going to keep us going through to the gold medal match."
Piper Logan opened the scoring for Canada against France, haring away from a scrum for a fine individual try, Chloe Daniels converting.
But the home side drew level at the whistle for half-time, Ian Jason sprinting away for a try. Yolaine Yengo converted that and her own try to take the lead after a brilliant Lili Dezou offload out of a double tackle.
But Logan scooted away for her second, identikit, try, captain Olivia Apps converting to make it 14 points apiece with three minutes to play.
Daniels dashed French hopes when she shot down an unguarded blindside for Canada's third try.
New Zealand defeats China to reach semis
New Zealand, gold medalists at the Covid-delayed Tokyo Games in 2021, ran out comprehensive 55-5 winners over China and will play the US, 17-7 victors over Britain.
They were on the scoreboard within 30 seconds, veteran Sarah Hirini finishing off a break by Theresa Setefano.
But China roared back, Yang Feifei hauled down with the line beckoning. When Hirini was yellow carded for a head-high tackle, the Chinese made the numerical advantage pay as Hu Yu outstripped the stretched defense for a try.
There was no panic from New Zealand, who went on to score eight tries without reply.
Five-pointers for Jazmin Felix-Hotham, Michaela Blyde, and rugby legend Woodman-Wickliffe, in her third and final Olympics, made it 24-5 at half-time.
Blyde crossed for her seventh try of the tournament early in the second period, swiftly followed by four more from Felix-Hotham, Mahina Paul (2), and Hirini in what turned out to be a procession.
Team USA makes history at Paris Olympics
New Zealand's rivals Australia, winners at the 2016 Rio Games, made a strong start against Ireland.
Levi bagged a first-half hat-trick in what was a re-run of both sides' final pool match earlier Monday won 19-14 by the Australians.
Faith Nathan crossed to make it 26-0 at half-time before Isabella Nasser and Bienne Terita added two more either side of an Irish consolation try from Stacey Flood.
Britain took the lead in their quarter-final through Ellie Boatman, the US responding through Naya Tapper after a strong break from TikTok star Ilona Maher.
Maher looked like she might have been in for the US' second on the stroke of half-time, but an outstanding Jasmine Joyce tackle wiped her out.
Kristi Kirche did get that American second, however, early in the second half, followed by Sammy Sullivan to end British medal hopes and hand the US a place in the last-four for the first time.
Cover photo: REUTERS