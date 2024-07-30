Paris Olympics: Team USA makes it to women's rugby sevens semis for first time

Paris, France - Team USA will play defending champions New Zealand in the semi-finals of the Olympic women's sevens, but French hopes of double rugby gold were dashed after defeat by Canada at the Stade de France on Monday.

Team Canada ring the bell after winning their Olympic rugby sevens quarterfinal match against France. © REUTERS

Another partisan, near sell-out crowd of 66,000 roared on the France team in their mission to emulate Antoine Dupont and the men's team in claiming gold.



But there was disappointment as the Canadians ran out 19-14 winners to set up a semi-final against Australia.

The Australians outclassed Ireland 40-7 in their quarter, Maddison Levi scoring a hat-trick to set a new women's record of 11 tries scored at an Olympics, beating Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's previous best of 10 at the 2016 Rio Games.

"It sounds pretty good, I guess gold medalist would be a little bit better!" said Levi.

"I wouldn't be getting these accolades if it wasn't for the team inside me. They put me into good spaces to best utilize my skills. But obviously, defense wins games and that's what's going to keep us going through to the gold medal match."

Piper Logan opened the scoring for Canada against France, haring away from a scrum for a fine individual try, Chloe Daniels converting.

But the home side drew level at the whistle for half-time, Ian Jason sprinting away for a try. Yolaine Yengo converted that and her own try to take the lead after a brilliant Lili Dezou offload out of a double tackle.

But Logan scooted away for her second, identikit, try, captain Olivia Apps converting to make it 14 points apiece with three minutes to play.

Daniels dashed French hopes when she shot down an unguarded blindside for Canada's third try.