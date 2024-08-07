Paris Olympics: Team USA powers through to basketball semifinal as Kevin Durant sets record

Paris, France - Team USA overwhelmed Brazil 122-87 on Tuesday to book an Olympic basketball semifinal against comeback kings Serbia!

Kevin Durant became Team USA's all-time top scorer at the Olympics as the Americans beat Brazil 122-87 to advance to the semifinals at the Paris Game. © ARIS MESSINIS / AFP

Devin Booker scored 18 points and Anthony Edwards added 17 as six US players scored in double figures.



That included Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who had 12 points, nine assists, three rebounds and three steals before he departed early in the third quarter after taking an inadvertent elbow to the eye.

He briefly visited the locker room, then returned to watch his teammates polish off another dominant win.

The Americans connected on 57.7% of their shots from the field, including 48.4% from three-point range. They piled up nine steals and six blocks while delivering a stream of highlight reel dunks.

"That’s what our team is built on, depth and, you know, we can have anybody get it going as far as scoring," James said.

"We understand what the main goal is. The only main goal is for us to win gold, that's all I care about."

Anthony Davis scored 13 points and Kevin Durant scored 11. With a dunk in the third quarter, Durant nabbed the 489th point of his Olympic career, making him the most prolific scorer among US men or women players in the Olympics, passing Lisa Leslie.