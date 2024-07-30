Paris Olympics: Two Chinese swimmers cleared after positive drug tests in 2022

Paris, France - Two Chinese swimmers, including one scheduled to compete at the Olympics , tested positive in a doping control in 2022 but were cleared by authorities, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing anonymous sources.

The latest report follows a major dispute in the sport around the case of 23 Chinese swimmers who tested positive for trimetazidine (TMZ) at a domestic competition in late 2020 and early 2021 ahead of the Tokyo Games. They were also cleared with food contamination given as the explanation.



The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has accused the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) of a cover-up in an increasingly bitter dispute.

WADA has claimed that USADA's criticism is politically motivated.

In the new report, the New York Times said that Chinese authorities concluded that a steroid had been accidentally ingested when the two swimmers ate hamburgers in Beijing with only "trace amounts" detected, which they said was consistent with food contamination rather than doping.

The paper said that one of the swimmers had also been part of the previously reported case of the 23 swimmers.

In a statement in response to the article, WADA said that the latest case was part of a "wider series of cases" also including a shooter and a BMX rider who all tested positive for metandienone, in late 2022 and early 2023.

"Upon notification, the athletes were all immediately provisionally suspended, pending investigation and remained so until late 2023 when the investigation concluded. Therefore, in the case of the two swimmers, they were suspended for more than one year," the organization said.

WADA said that the provisional suspension, imposed on November 3, 2022, was "with the view to asserting a four-year period of ineligibility before a CHINADA anti-doping tribunal."

But when the similar cases of the shooter and the BMX rider, neither of which are part of the Paris Olympics, emerged, CHINADA conducted an investigation into possible meat contamination.