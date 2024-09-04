Paris Paralympics: Leanne Smith recovers from collapsed lung to claim 100m freestyle gold

Paris, France - When Leanne Smith suffered a partially collapsed lung in June 2022, the idea of winning a Paralympics swimming gold medal, let alone returning to the pool one day, seemed impossible.

Leanne Smith of Team USA celebrates on the podium after winning the gold medal in the 100m freestyle S3 at the Paris Paralympics. © REUTERS

But on Tuesday, the 36-year-old American did just that.



Smith went one better than at the Tokyo Games three years ago to clinch the 100m freestyle S3, the category for swimmers without use of trunk or legs and partial functioning of their arms and hands.

"If you would have told me I would be a gold medalist in this race 18 months ago when I was just getting back into the water, I would have told you you were crazy," a grinning Smith told AFP.

"It's just another testament to the inner determination I have and people placing limitations and then me just saying, 'OK, well, just watch me, I'll make it back,'" she added.

Months before the setback of the vicious respiratory infection which led to her spending two months in hospital, Smith was on cloud nine having just claimed seven gold medals at the world championships in Portugal.

The success was just a decade after being diagnosed with dystonia, a progressive disease which affects all four of her limbs, her vocal cords and her trunk.