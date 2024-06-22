Parisians threaten to defecate en masse in protest ahead of Olympics: "a kind of sh*tting flash mob"

Paris, France - The 2024 Summer Olympics are due to start in Paris in just over a month's time . Two competitions are due to be held in the French capital's river, and protesting Parisians are furious that the Seine is failing pollution checks.

Not only will the Olympic opening ceremony take place on the Seine, but the river is also planned as the venue for two competitions. © JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

Sacre bleu! What to doo-doo?

The water samples from the Olympic river currently exceed the specified pollution limits for the open water swimming and triathlon competitions, French authorities announced on Friday.

Regional prefect Marc Guillaume said he hopes that the quality of the water will improve significantly by the start of the mega-event on July 26.

The heavy rainfall in recent weeks has reportedly had a particularly negative impact on the cleanliness of the river as it increases the concentration of feces.

The city official said that other contributing factors to the poor water quality include little sunshine and temperatures below seasonal standards.

Most recently, a test of the free floats had to be canceled, although France has already invested 1.4 billion euros to clean the Seine, which has been polluted for years.