Ugandan Olympic athlete killed after being set on fire in horrific case of domestic violence

Eldoret, Kenya - Ugandan Olympic marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei has died of injuries sustained after being set on fire by her boyfriend in Kenya, the Ugandan athletics federation said on Thursday.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei early this morning who tragically fell victim to domestic violence," a statement on X said.



"As a federation, we condemn such acts and call for justice. May her soul rest In Peace."

Kenyan police said that her Kenyan partner doused her with gasoline and then set her on fire on Sunday, allegedly after a dispute. He is being investigated on suspicion of attempted murder.

Neighbors extinguished the fire and rushed the two to a hospital in the city of Eldoret, where doctors were unable to save Cheptegei's life.

A hospital report was announced for later Thursday.

The clinic had previously said that Cheptegei suffered burns on 80% of her body and also inhaled flames. Her partner also had burns on 30% of his body.