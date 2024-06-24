US Olympic swimming trials: Simone Manuel, Bobby Finke, and more book tickets to Paris

Indianapolis, Indiana - Simone Manuel will go for gold in the 50m freestyle at a third straight Olympics in Paris after snatching victory at the US swimming trials on Sunday by two-hundredths of a second.

Simone Manuel reacts after winning the Women's 50m freestyle final at the US Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium. © Sarah Stier / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Manuel, who won 100m freestyle gold and 50m free silver at the Rio Olympics but struggled through a disappointing Tokyo campaign as she battled the effects of over-training syndrome, clocked 24.13sec to edge Gretchen Walsh, the top seed going into the final who had opened her trials with a world record in the 100m butterfly.



As she checked the scoreboard, Manuel shook her head and smiled, the crowd at Lucas Oil Stadium – home of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts – erupting in cheers.

"Yes and no," she said when asked if she surprised herself. "I put in a lot of work to get to this point.

"I wasn't feeling too confident after last night," added the 27-year-old, who posted just the fourth-fastest time in Saturday's semi-finals.

"I spent a lot of time watching races where I won. I really wanted to channel that Simone, because I know I'm a winner and that's what I did tonight."

Manuel's 100m free victory in Rio made her the first African-American woman to win an individual Olympic swimming medal. But she struggled through the trials for the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games, where she finished out of the medals in the 50m free.

Now, she said, she's focused on getting faster, and having some fun with her teammates.

"The last experience was tough for me, but I still had amazing teammates that got me through it and so I'm just looking for a really fun experience with Team USA this summer," she said.