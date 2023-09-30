Russian and Belarusian Paralympians permitted to compete in 2024 Paris games

Bahrain - Russian and Belarusian athletes will be allowed to compete at the Paris Paralympics in 2024 under a neutral flag after officials voted against an outright ban in Bahrain on Friday.

Russia and its ally Belarus were suspended from Paralympic competition since Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February 2022. As a result, athletes from both nations were barred from taking part in the Winter Paralympics in Beijing in March 2022.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) voted on Friday to partially suspend the Russian and Belarusian National Paralympic Committees for 2 years due to "breaches of constitutional membership obligations."



That decision means that both nations can take part in Paris "in an individual and neutral capacity" without national flags, colors, or emblems – a move which was strongly condemned by Ukraine.

The vote on an outright ban on Russian athletes narrowly failed, with 74 opposed, 65 in favor, and 13 abstentions.

Later on Friday, Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak spoke out criticizing the IPC's decision.

