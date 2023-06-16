Berhalter back as USMNT coach following domestic violence accusations

Chicago, Illinois - Gregg Berhalter has retaken the post as head coach of the United States Men's National Team (USMNT) following his departure after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in the wake of an investigation over domestic violence.

Gregg Berhalter has retaken the post as the head coach of the United States Men's National Team. © GLYN KIRK / AFP

The US soccer federation said in a statement on Friday that Berhalter will lead the men's team to the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

The news comes after the USMNT defeated Mexico 3-0 on Thursday night.

"Appointing the right head coach for a national team is a crucial decision that reflects US Soccer’s identity and lays the foundation to grow soccer across the country for years to come," sporting director Matt Crocker said.

The coach added: "I’m grateful to have the opportunity to build on our achievements at the World Cup and to contribute to this exciting time for soccer in our country."

After seeing his contract expire after the 2022 World Cup, Berhalter was embroiled in controversy involving the the parents of midfielder Giovanni Reyna, who revealed a domestic violence incident in response to the coach's decision to bench their son in Qatar.

Among other things, the Reyna family accused Berhalter of playing down an incident in the early 1990s, in which he had allegedly kicked his wife Rosalind in the legs after an argument.

An investigation, though, determined that Berhalter should not be disqualified for the role, with US soccer ultimately landing back on Berhalter after a coaching search.