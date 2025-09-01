Leagues Cup: Seattle Sounders stun Messi's Inter Miami in final marred by spitting incident

Seattle, Washington - The Seattle Sounders stunned Lionel Messi and Inter Miami 3-0 on Sunday to win soccer 's Leagues Cup, in a final marred by a post-match brawl in which Inter's Luis Suarez appeared to spit at an opposing coach.

Alex Roldan of the Seattle Sounders FC lifts the trophy after winning the Leagues Cup Final match against Inter Miami CF at Lumen Field on August 31, 2025. © Alika Jenner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Osaze De Rosario scored in the 26th minute and Alex Roldan added a penalty in the second half before Paul Rothrock capped the scoring for the hosts, whose determined defense stymied a star-studded Inter lineup led by Messi.

Inter's frustrations spilled over at the final whistle at Lumen Field and officials had to scramble to quell a brawl sparked by Suarez before Seattle could celebrate their first Leagues Cup title.

Suarez rushed at Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas to spark a series of skirmishes, including one in which Suarez was caught on camera apparently spitting toward a Sounders assistant.

The Sounders – whose $16.7 million payroll is dwarfed by Miami's $46.8 million player compensation total – became the first Major League Soccer team to win every North American trophy on offer.

They already own two MLS Cup crowns, an MLS Supporters Shield, four US Open Cups, and a CONCACAF Champions Cup.

This one was especially sweet with eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi on the other side.

"It's a lot," Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said. "It's against one of the best teams in our league, in the world, with Messi the best player in the world."