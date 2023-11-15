US women's soccer team gets new head coach in record deal

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes has been appointed as the new head coach of the United States in a record deal that will make her the world's highest paid women's soccer coach, the United States Soccer Federation said Tuesday.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes has been selected as the next coach of the US women's soccer team. © REUTERS

Hayes (47) revealed earlier this month she plans to leave Chelsea at the end of the season after a trophy-laden spell in charge of the English club.



"This is a huge honor to be given the opportunity to coach the most incredible team in world football history," Hayes said in a USSF statement confirming her appointment.

US Soccer did not divulge details of Hayes' contract, but said she would become the "highest paid women's soccer coach in the world."

ESPN, citing a source with knowledge of the contract negotiations, reported that Hayes' deal would run through 2027 and see her earn a salary that was "close if not equal" to the $1.6 million earned by US men's football coach Gregg Berhalter.

Hayes will see out her duties with Chelsea and then formally take up her US role next year, two months before the 2024 Olympics in Paris, where the Americans will be looking to recapture the gold medal they last won in 2012.

Hayes is one of the most respected figures in the world of women's soccer, leading Chelsea to six Women's Super League titles, five FA Cups, and two league cups. In 2021, she took Chelsea to the final of the women's Champions League and was named FIFA's women's coach of the year.

The English coach, who started her coaching career in the United States in 2001 after a promising playing career was cut short by injury, will now be handed the task of returning the USA to the pinnacle of women's soccer.