USWNT crashes out of World Cup after penalty shootout defeat to Sweden

Melbourne, Australia - Sweden stunned the USWNT 5-4 in a dramatic penalty shootout Sunday to surge into a Women's World Cup quarter-final against Japan and consign the defending champions to their earliest-ever exit!

The US Women's National Team exited the World Cup at the last 16 stage for the first time after losing to Sweden on penalties. © REUTERS

The title-holders dominated the opening 90 minutes, but a breakthrough proved elusive with Swedish goalkeeper Zecira Musovic making some startling saves to keep her side alive, denying Lindsey Horan and then Alex Morgan late in the game.



With the deadlock remaining after extra-time, it went to penalties in Melbourne – and the tension went up another notch.

Sweden's Nathalie Bjorn was the first to miss, skying high, only for Megan Rapinoe to do the same.

Rebecka Blomqvist's effort was saved, again putting the USA in the driving seat, only for Sophia Smith to blast wide.

When Kelley O'Hara hit the post, it was all down to Sweden's Lina Hurtig, who made sure – but only after the video assistant referee ruled her kick had crossed the line.