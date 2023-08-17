USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski is reportedly out!

New York, New York - USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski has resigned following the team's poor showing in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, according to sources speaking to multiple outlets on Wednesday.

An inside source told AFP that Andonovski had handed in his resignation after he and the federation agreed to a mutual parting of ways after an extremely disappointing performance at the tournament



The reigning champions were knocked out in the last 16 by Sweden after a penalty shootout, the earliest they have ever departed from a World Cup.

Andonovski, an American who was born in North Macedonia, took over the team in October 2019 having made his name in the NWSL.

He is likely to have opportunities to return to the club game and could also be tempted to move abroad.