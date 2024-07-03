Naomi Osaka's Wimbledon comeback cut short with devastating loss

London, UK - Naomi Osaka's first Wimbledon campaign in five years was emphatically halted by a swift second-round defeat to world number 17 Emma Navarro.

Wild card Osaka entered Centre Court buoyed by her first victory at the All England Club since 2018 following a mixture of injury and mental health struggles, plus the birth of daughter Shai.

But the four-time grand slam champion was unable to build on her three-set opening win over Diane Parry as Navarro comfortably progressed 6-4, 6-1 in just 59 minutes on Wednesday.

The victorious 23-year-old will next take on Russian world number 30 Diana Shnaider, who last week beat her en route to claiming the Bad Homburg Open title.

"Naomi's obviously a great player, it's great to have her back," Navarro said on the court.

"I was able to play some good tennis at times – my first time on Centre Court. I've been having a lot of fun on grass. Today was no exception."