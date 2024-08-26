US Open: Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff kick off title defenses on Day 1

Queens, New York - Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff launch their US Open title defenses on Monday, with the Serbian tennis superstar aiming to follow up his emotional Paris Olympics triumph with his first Grand Slam title of 2024.

Novak Djokovic is aiming to follow up his emotional Paris Olympics triumph with his first Grand Slam title of 2024. © JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Djokovic, seeded second behind world number one Jannik Sinner, is vying to become the first man to repeat in New York since Roger Federer won five straight US Opens from 2004-2008.



"Hopefully that changes this year," Djokovic said. "That's the goal."

It's been an erratic year for Djokovic, who was hindered by a knee injury and for the first time since 2017 is looking at the prospect of a year without a Grand Slam title.

The 37-year-old, whose 24 Grand Slam titles are tied with Aussie legend Margaret Court for most all-time, says he still gets pumped up for the "pillars of our sport."

And that's especially true of the US Open, where he'll anchor the night session taking on Moldovan qualifier Radu Albot.

"The US Open is a slam that holds the biggest tennis court in the world," Djokovic said of the energy on Arthur Ashe Stadium. "Night sessions at US Open are very famous. I can't wait to be under the lights. the noise, the energy of the stadium is just different from anything else."

Gauff, who has endured a dip in form since winning her maiden major last year, closes the afternoon session on Ashe taking on 66th-ranked Varvara Gracheva of France.