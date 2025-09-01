Welcome to New York! US Open 2025 tennis players struggle with rowdy NYC setting

New York, New York - Whether it's the thumping music, the rowdy spectators, or the aroma of marijuana, maintaining concentration presents a huge challenge for tennis players at the world's most raucous Grand Slam. New York City has that effect on people...

France's Adrian Mannarino said this year's US Open felt like "a circus" as audience members shuffled around during the matches. © MADDIE MEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"There's a lot of noise this year," said France's Adrian Mannarino.

Mannarino (37), who is playing in the main draw at Flushing Meadows for the 15th time, wondered whether the distractions are too much.

"I find it's a bit of a circus on the court: people move between games, sometimes between points. We let everything happen a little too much. It's still tennis, not football!" he said.

Mannarino was speaking after his second-round match on the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center's Court 11, where noise from the giant, 23,859-capacity Arthur Ashe Stadium nearby – the largest arena in tennis – can be a distraction.

"When a match ends on [Ashe,] the music is blaring, people are making noise... it makes it harder for all the players to concentrate," lamented the left-hander.

The unrelenting background noise is a far cry from the religious silence prevailing at Grand Slam venues like Wimbledon's Centre Court.

Yet the background din doesn't bother world No. 4 Jessica Pegula in the least.

"I don't really get bothered by crowd or fan movement and stuff like that," said Pegula, a US Open finalist last year, who expressed sympathy with spectators who are prevented from entering the arena when games are underway.

"I hate when you're standing outside and it's two really long games and you have to wait for a changeover," she said. "From a fan perspective, to have to wait and miss, like, a huge part of the match, that's not fun."

Last year, tournament organizers moved to relax restrictions on fan movement, allowing spectators to come and go more freely depending on their proximity to the court.