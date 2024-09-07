US Open: Sabalenka and Pegula clash for grand slam title after private heartbreak

Queens, New York - Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula clash for the US Open women's title on Saturday, united by Grand Slam dreams overshadowed by personal heartbreak.

World no. 2 Sabalenka, the double Australian Open champion, has made the final in New York for a second successive year after finishing runner-up to Coco Gauff in 2023.



Pegula is in her first major final at the age of 30 after stunning top seed Iga Swiatek in the last-eight and then mounting an astonishing comeback to beat Karolina Muchova in the last-four.

Sabalenka, from Belarus but based in Florida, is playing in her first Grand Slam final since the death of her former boyfriend in March.

Ice hockey player Konstantin Koltsov, once a star of the NHL, died from an apparent suicide at the age of 42.

Sabalenka described the death as an "unthinkable tragedy."

"While we were no longer together, my heart is broken," she wrote on a social media post.

Five years ago, Sabalenka's father, Sergiy, passed away from meningitis at just 43. It was her father who introduced her to tennis at the age of six when they started hitting balls on empty courts in Minsk.

"I'm just trying to fight because my dad wanted me to be No 1," she said at the time. "I'm doing it for him."

She honored her father's memory by becoming world number one in September last year, a season which saw her claim her maiden Slam in Australia, finish runner-up in New York, and make the semi-finals at the French Open and Wimbledon.

Much is made of Pegula being the daughter of oil mogul Terry and Kim Pegula, the billionaire owners of the Buffalo Bills NFL team and Buffalo Sabres NHL ice hockey side.

However, the family's luxury lifestyle counted for little in June 2022 when Kim went into cardiac arrest and suffered brain damage and memory loss.