Apple sued by Department of Justice in wide-ranging iPhone monopoly case

Washington DC - Apple was sued by the US Department of Justice on Thursday on charges of maintaining a monopoly for its iPhone by stifling competition and imposing exorbitant costs on consumers.

Attorney General Merrick Garland (r.) speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice Building on Thursday in Washington, DC after Apple was sued by the US Department of Justice for allegedly maintaining a monopoly with the iPhone. © Collage: JULIE SEBADELHA / AFP & ANNA MONEYMAKER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The lawsuit, also brought by multiple states, attacked the iPhone for raking in hundreds of billions of dollars by making it difficult for consumers to switch away to cheaper smartphones and devices.



The long-anticipated case against Apple sees the company founded by Steve Jobs in 1976 clash with Washington after largely escaping government scrutiny for nearly a half-century.

It joins Amazon, Google, and Facebook-owner Meta which are also facing antitrust lawsuits in the United States.

News of the lawsuit sent shares in Apple down by as much as 3.75% on Wall Street on Thursday.

At the heart of the case is Apple's alleged exclusionary practices that set strict and at times opaque conditions on firms and developers seeking to reach the iPhone’s 136 million US users.

According to the lawsuit, these rules and decisions have been designed to force Apple users into staying in the Apple ecosystem and buying the company's more expensive hardware, the iPhone.

"Consumers should not have to pay higher prices because companies violate the antitrust laws," said Attorney General Merrick Garland.

"If left unchallenged, Apple will only continue to strengthen its smartphone monopoly," he added.