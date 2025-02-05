Google halts workplace diversity efforts amid Trump crackdown

San Francisco, California - Google parent company Alphabet has stopped making diversity and inclusion a workplace priority, according to a filing Wednesday with US regulators.

The internet giant's annual 10-K report, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), no longer contained a commitment to workplace inclusion and diversity that had been there the prior year.

"At Alphabet, we are committed to making diversity, equity, and inclusion part of everything we do and to growing a workforce that is representative of the users we serve," the removed line read.

Internally, Alphabet workers were given word that the company no longer had hiring goals based on race or gender.

"We're committed to creating a workplace where all our employees can succeed and have equal opportunities, and over the last year, we've been reviewing our programs designed to help us get there," a Google spokesperson said in response to an AFP inquiry.

"As a federal contractor, our teams are also evaluating changes required following recent court decisions and executive orders on this topic."

President Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, issuing an executive order last month calling such programs illegal.

The filing by Alphabet came a day after Google updated its principles regarding artificial intelligence, removing vows not to use the technology for weapons or surveillance.