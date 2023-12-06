Google upgrades Bard with "most capable" AI model to date

Google is rolling out an upgraded version of its generative AI platform Bard , which promises to be its “most capable” model yet as the group steps up its competition with ChatGPT owner OpenAI .

Google and Alphabet chief executive Sundar Pichai said that this will be the biggest upgrade to Bard since it launched. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

The tech giant is launching its new AI foundation model, Gemini, in Bard and other products across the US and more than 170 countries worldwide – but is not yet launching in the UK.



"We’re taking the next step on our journey with Gemini, our most capable and general model yet, with state-of-the-art performance across many leading benchmarks," he said.

"This new era of models represents one of the biggest science and engineering efforts we’ve undertaken as a company."

It comes as rapid advances in AI pick up pace, following ChatGPT’s latest release in March, with Google following suit amid a wave of next-generation generative AI models, which experts predict will be significantly more advanced.

Google claims Gemini is the first AI model to beat "human experts" in its range of intelligence tests.