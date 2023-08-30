Elon Musk lifts political ad ban at rebranded Twitter

San Francisco, California - Elon Musk on Tuesday lifted a ban on political ads put in place at Twitter to thwart misinformation before the billionaire bought the platform now called X.

Former president Donald Trump posted his police mugshot on X, the former Twitter, on August 24 after his arrest in Georgia, his first post on the platform since January 2021. © Chris Delmas / AFP

Welcoming back potentially misleading political messages at X came less than a week after former president Donald Trump posted there for the first time since January 2021.



Trump posted his police mugshot after his arrest in Georgia, signaling his return to a platform that was his favorite bullhorn during his years in the White House.

It was his first post since several days after the insurrection at the US Capitol that saw an enraged mob of his supporters attempt to block Joe Biden's certification as president.

The then-Twitter permanently suspended Trump after the January 6 riot, ruling he had violated the platform's policy on glorifying violence as he pressed his false claims that the election was stolen from him.

Musk, who bought the platform last year, reinstated the former president in November 2022, but Trump stayed away, choosing to reach his followers on his own platform, Truth Social, albeit with a much smaller audience.