Alabama can't prosecute groups who help people travel for out-of-state abortions, judge rules

Montgomery, Alabama - A federal judge has ruled Alabama authorities can't prosecute groups or individuals who help people travel for out-of-state abortion care.

Alabamians march against the Supreme Court's 2022 decision to overturn federal abortion protections. © Elijah Nouvelage / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"It is one thing for Alabama to outlaw by statute what happens in its own backyard," US District Judge Myron Thompson wrote in the ruling.

"It is another thing for the state to enforce its values and laws, as chosen by the attorney general, outside its boundaries by punishing its citizens and others who help individuals travel to another state to engage in conduct that is lawful there, but the attorney general finds to be contrary to Alabama’s values and laws."

The judge added: "For example, the Alabama Attorney General would have within his reach the authority to prosecute Alabamians planning a Las Vegas bachelor party, complete with casinos and gambling, since casino-style gambling is outlawed in Alabama."

The ruling followed a lawsuit against Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, who had suggested people who help others obtain abortions out of state could be prosecuted under criminal conspiracy laws.

The plaintiffs – including the Yellowhammer Fund, West Alabama Women's Center, and others – argued the threats violate their constitutional rights to free speech, association, and interstate travel.

Alabama has a strict abortion ban in place with no exceptions in cases of rape or incest.

"The court made it clear: Alabama's laws do not extend beyond state lines to penalize people for getting or assisting with legal healthcare elsewhere," the Yellowhammer Fund shared on Instagram.