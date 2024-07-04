Arizonans submit more than double the signatures to put abortion rights on the ballot
Phoenix, Arizona - Arizonans have submitted more than double the signatures required to get abortion access on the ballot this November!
Organizers with the Arizona for Abortion Access coalition on Wednesday turned in 823,685 signatures – far more than the required 383,923 – in favor of a measure that would enshrine the right to an abortion in the state constitution.
"This is the most signatures ever gathered for a ballot measure in Arizona history, which is a testament to the broad support among Arizona voters for restoring and protecting abortion access in Arizona," campaign manager Cheryl Bruce said in a statement.
The Arizona Abortion Access Act would prevent the state government and its agencies from restricting abortion care before fetal viability, which occurs around 23-24 weeks.
After that period, pregnant people would still have the right to abortion care if a health care provider deems it necessary for their physical or mental health.
On top of that, the state would not be allowed to penalize a person for helping another access an abortion.
Arizona voters fight back against abortion restrictions
Abortions are currently banned in Arizona after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
Earlier this year, controversy swirled around a Civil War-era bill that would have virtually outlawed all abortions in the state had it taken effect. The 1864 legislation was ultimately defeated.
Now, after the impressive signature-gathering campaign, Arizona appears poised to join the states who have put abortion access to a vote in the wake of the conservative Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
So far, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, and South Dakota are also teed up to vote on similar ballot measures this November.
Arizona's Secretary of State Adrian Fortes and county officials are now verifying the signatures ahead of a certification deadline in August.
Cover photo: Rebecca Noble / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP