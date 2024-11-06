Colorado voters take big step to expand abortion rights!

Denver, Colorado - Colorado voters on Tuesday approved a ballot measure that would enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution.

Protesters march for abortion rights in Denver, Colorado, on June 27, 2022, four days after the US Supreme Court struck down the federal right to abortion. © JASON CONNOLLY / AFP

Colorado joined a host of states voting to protect and expand reproductive rights when it passed Amendment 79, which guarantees the right to an abortion in the state constitution and repeals a ban on public funding for abortion.



While abortion is already legal in Colorado, the measure passed Tuesday will protect residents from future attempts to infringe on that right.

The amendment will also allow insurance plans for state government employees and Medicaid to cover for abortion care.

As things stand, Medicaid coverage is only possible in cases of rape or incest or when the pregnant person's life is in danger.

Colorado's was one of at least 10 abortion-related initiatives on the ballot in states around the country this cycle, as many look to extend abortion access after the June 2022 Supreme Court decision to overturn federal Roe v. Wade protections.