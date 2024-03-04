France enshrines abortion as constitutional right in world first

Paris, France - The French parliament voted on Monday to enshrine the right to abortion in the French constitution.

France has become the first country to enshrine the right to abortion in its constitution. © DIMITAR DILKOFF / AFP

The three-fifths majority required for this was achieved at a meeting of both chambers of parliament on Monday in Versailles. Only 72 MPs voted against it, and 780 voted yes.



Prime Minister Gabriel Attal spoke of a "moral guilt" towards all women who suffered.

"We are haunted by the suffering and the memory of so many and so many women who have suffered for decades from not being able to be free," he emphasized, adding he was pleased about the "successful conclusion of a long struggle."



During the vote, several hundred anti-abortion activists gathered near the Congress in Versailles to protest the constitutional amendment. The Catholic Church also made it clear that it continues to reject abortions.