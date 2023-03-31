Idaho passes extreme anti-abortion bill that stretches beyond its borders

Bosie, Idaho - Lawmakers in Idaho passed a bill Thursday that could make it the first state in the US to criminally charge adults who help pregnant minors get abortion care without parental consent.

House Bill 241 has passed both legislative chambers in Idaho and is headed to Governor Brad Little's desk for consideration.

If the bill becomes law, an adult who helps a pregnant minor get an abortion across state lines or access abortion pills, without parental consent, could be convicted of a new crime called "abortion trafficking."

A convicted adult could face a prison sentence between two and five years, as multiple news outlets reported.

Minority Leader Melissa Wintrow, a Democrat, told NPR the new law "is unnecessary and unneeded and further shackles young girls who are in trouble."

She added: "It harms the parents' friends, the relatives, etc., who are trying to help her."