Idaho passes extreme anti-abortion bill that stretches beyond its borders
Bosie, Idaho - Lawmakers in Idaho passed a bill Thursday that could make it the first state in the US to criminally charge adults who help pregnant minors get abortion care without parental consent.
House Bill 241 has passed both legislative chambers in Idaho and is headed to Governor Brad Little's desk for consideration.
If the bill becomes law, an adult who helps a pregnant minor get an abortion across state lines or access abortion pills, without parental consent, could be convicted of a new crime called "abortion trafficking."
A convicted adult could face a prison sentence between two and five years, as multiple news outlets reported.
Minority Leader Melissa Wintrow, a Democrat, told NPR the new law "is unnecessary and unneeded and further shackles young girls who are in trouble."
She added: "It harms the parents' friends, the relatives, etc., who are trying to help her."
Idaho has some of the strictest abortion laws
Idaho already has some of the strictest abortion laws in the US. Abortion can only be performed in cases of rape, incest, or if the mother would die without the procedure. Family members can to sue providers who perform abortions for $20,000 per violation.
Those opposed to the bill have questioned its legality, as federal law regulates interstate travel. It attempts to side step the constitutional right to interstate travel by only making the instate segment of the trip to obtain an abortion illegal.
Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, has said they intend to challenge the bill should it become law.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire