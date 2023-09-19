Indiana AG hit with complaint in legal fight over 10-year-old's abortion case
Indianapolis, Indiana - Indiana's Republican attorney general is suing the state's largest hospital system in his continued crusade against a doctor who performed an abortion for a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio.
Indiana AG Todd Rokita filed a lawsuit on Friday claiming that Indiana University Health wrongly stated that Dr. Caitlin Bernard had not violated patient privacy laws when she spoke to the media about the case.
Bernard made national headlines after providing an abortion to a 10-year-old victim of rape who had traveled from Ohio for care just days after the fall of Roe v. Wade.
Rokita quickly launched an investigation into the obstetrician-gynecologist after the news got out.
Indiana University Health told reporters it had reviewed Bernard's case and found her "in compliance with privacy laws," but the Indiana Medical Licensing Board later determined the doctor had violated the restrictions, the lawsuit accuses.
The board also found Bernard was fit to practice medicine.
Indiana AG Todd Rokita faces misconduct complaint
Just three days after filing his suit, Rokita became the subject of a complaint from the Indiana Supreme Court's disciplinary commission, which said he had engaged in misconduct in comments he made to the media about the abortion case. The Republican had gone on Fox News calling Bernard an "abortion activist acting as a doctor with a history of failing to report" child abuse cases.
Rokita has denied violating confidentiality rules, saying Bernard had done so first and casting the complaint as a form of "cancel culture."
"I am seeking re-election," the AG said in a statement, "and in the meantime, I will keep working for the people of Indiana, like protecting our 2nd Amendment, publishing the Parents’ Bill of Rights, enforcing the rule of law, handling more than 1,000 appeals cases filed by criminals each year and securing nearly $1 billion for Hoosier taxpayers."
