Indiana AG hit with complaint in legal fight over 10-year-old's abortion case

Indianapolis, Indiana - Indiana's Republican attorney general is suing the state's largest hospital system in his continued crusade against a doctor who performed an abortion for a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (l.) was hit with a complaint in an escalating legal fight over abortion care provided by Dr. Caitlin Bernard to a 10-year-old. © Collage: WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

Indiana AG Todd Rokita filed a lawsuit on Friday claiming that Indiana University Health wrongly stated that Dr. Caitlin Bernard had not violated patient privacy laws when she spoke to the media about the case.

Bernard made national headlines after providing an abortion to a 10-year-old victim of rape who had traveled from Ohio for care just days after the fall of Roe v. Wade.

Rokita quickly launched an investigation into the obstetrician-gynecologist after the news got out.

Indiana University Health told reporters it had reviewed Bernard's case and found her "in compliance with privacy laws," but the Indiana Medical Licensing Board later determined the doctor had violated the restrictions, the lawsuit accuses.

The board also found Bernard was fit to practice medicine.