Kansas Republicans override governor's veto of anti-abortion "born alive" bill

Topeka, Kansas - Republicans in the Kansas state legislature overrode the Democratic governor's veto of an anti- abortion bill, just months after voters in the state made clear their support for reproductive freedom.

The Kansas House voted 87-37 and the Senate voted 31-9 to override Governor Laura Kelly's veto of a measure known as HB 2313.

Starting in July, health care providers in Kansas may be left vulnerable to felony charges if they do not "exercise the same degree of professional skill, care and diligence" in caring for an infant delivered during an abortion as during a live birth.

The "born alive" bill, widely panned as a symbolic move meant to vilify abortion care, came after voters in August elected to reject a state abortion ban by a margin of 59% to 41%.

Health care professionals in Kansas are already required to provide care to infants born during abortions under federal law, while most abortions are banned in the state after 22 weeks.